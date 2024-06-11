



The Twin Ferris Wheels of Orihuela, also known as Moquita and Pando, have been restored and inaugurated after years of work and at a cost of over half a million euros. The restoration was complex and involved several phases, including cleaning, consolidation, and replacing damaged elements.

The water wheels are unique in Spain and have a long history dating back to the 12th century. They were used to irrigate land until the 1980s but have since fallen into disuse.

While the restoration is complete, there are concerns about the future maintenance of the wheels. If they are not rotated regularly, they could deteriorate again. The Association of Friends of Moquita and Pando is calling for the wheels to be declared an Asset of Cultural Interest and for the surrounding area to be restored with native trees.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from various organizations, including the Orihuela City Council, the Water Court of Orihuela, and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation. The mayor highlighted the importance of the Twin Ferris Wheels for Orihuela’s heritage and called for the creation of a consortium to ensure their future maintenance.