



Daniel Donate’s parents, Ramón and Rosa, are grieving the loss of their 26-year-old son who died of a heart attack. They believe medical negligence at the Bigastro health centre contributed to his death and are seeking justice.

Daniel initially complained of chest pain and was sent home by a doctor after a brief examination and told to take an ibuprofen. Shortly after, he suffered a fatal heart attack at home. The parents allege the doctor failed to recognize the seriousness of his symptoms and provide appropriate treatment.

An autopsy confirmed the heart attack and genetic predisposition for cardiovascular issues. However, they argue Daniel’s family history and blood test results from December, indicating risk factors, were not taken into account.

Ramón suffers from cholesterol issues and receives medication, while Daniel was only advised on diet and exercise. They believe a more thorough examination and earlier intervention could have saved their son.

A lawyer representing the family has filed a case with the Court of Instruction 1 of Orihuela. They suspect potential reckless homicide due to professional negligence by the family doctor and the emergency room physician.

While seeking no revenge, Ramón and Rosa yearn for answers to cope with their immense grief. Their primary motivation is to ensure justice is served and prevent similar tragedies through accountability.