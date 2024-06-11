



Orihuela Council has put out to tender the works for the rehabilitation of the La Glorieta and Severo Ochoa parks, with a budget of 605,783.71 euro subsidised by the Alicante Provincial Council through the Plan + Cerca.

Having announced the plan in September last year, the first steps to undertake this work began in April, when the government team carried out a budget modification to provide financing for this work.

Companies have until July 1 to present their offers. The purpose of the comprehensive reform project in these existing playgrounds in Glorieta Gabriel Miró and Parque Severo Ochoa (both in the city centre of Orihuela), is to provide new games of an inclusive nature, for ages between 2 and 14 years.

The project also indicates that the materials will mostly come from recycled textile and plastic waste, the panels will be made from recycled materials from the food industry and waste collected from the ocean and should reduce the carbon footprint by 73% compared to traditional materials.