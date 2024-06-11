



The centro comercial Bahía de Segura in San Fulgencio, the shopping centre adjacent to the N-332 near Aldi and Mercadona, near the La Marina coast road junction, welcomed the latest addition to their portfolio, in the form of a new Euronics store.

Operated by the company Gran Alacant SL, this new establishment offers the usual white and brown appliances, telephone, ventilation, heating, and air conditioning appliances, and has an area of ​​170 m2, supported by a 90 m2 warehouse nearby.

The company offers a service for the collection and subsequent recycling of old appliances, as part of its concern for the environment.

Euronics Gran Alacant currently has a total of four stores and a central warehouse .