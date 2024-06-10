



La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, has opened a restaurant area with four renowned leaders: The Fitzgerald, El Kiosko, Casa Carmen and Taco Bell.

Occupying an area of 1,500 sq mtrs, there is a spectacular terrace, which looks towards the sea, where customers can comfortably enjoy the atmosphere of the shopping centre. This space has been transformed into a new restaurant area with the aim of providing customers with a modern, fresh and familiar area with the installation of the giant “Flamenco” slide.

According to Cristina Ros, Director of Zenia Boulevard, “with these four restaurants we try to offer a varied range of cuisine: Mediterranean (Casa Carmen), Mexican (Taco Bell), American (The Fitzgerald), and fusion (El Kiosko). We are going to continue working on the shopping centre’s gastronomic choices with Carls Jr, Da Favola and Popeyes also opening since the beginning of the year.”

In addition, Zenia Boulevard is working on a new decoration of the current Food Xperience to create a new identity in the restaurant area so that customers can enjoy a unique experience.