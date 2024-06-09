



Guardamar’s local agents claim to be the lowest paid policemen in the region and on Friday they turned out in force at the monthly Plenary Session to protest their situation before the municipal government, chaired by the socialist José Luis Sáez.

They say that they are the worst paid and valued of all the municipalities in the region, a situation, they say, that must be urgently remedied.

Members of the force issued a series of demands that they consider essential to improve their situation, some of which they have been asking for more than 5 years.

These include salaries, night payments, and holidays, among others.