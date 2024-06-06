



La Oratava in Tenerife and Valedepeñas in Cuidad Real celebrate local holidays on Thursday.

Property purchase fraudsters facing 5 years in prison, nearly 6,500 people have donated a kidney or part of their liver while alive in Spain, and companies will have three months to adapt to the LGTBI equality regulations.

Spanish News Headlines

The Provincial Court of Toledo is holding the trial from Thursday against a couple accused of fraud to obtain a home in Herreruela de Oropesa (Toledo) in 2017.

According to the prosecutor’s previous brief, on February 17, 2017, the accused, JDB and LRP, went to a notary in Talavera de la Reina to acquire a home located in Herreruela de Oropesa, owned by VMRG, CARP and MARP for an agreed amount of 70,000 euro.

During the signing meeting, JDB fraudulently accredited the payment of the amount, showing a payment order certificate for the amount obtained from the banking entity of which it was a client, although it did not have the funds to support the payment order.

The Minister of Health, Mónica García, has presided over the celebration of the National Organ, Tissue and Cell Donor Day, where she has recognised that we are facing “one of the greatest acts of generosity, which describes the human quality of Spanish society.”

Since the ONT was created in 1989 until December 31, 2023, nearly 6,500 people have donated a kidney (5,913) or part of their liver (509) while alive in Spain.

The new regulation for LGTBI equality and non-discrimination will be mandatory for companies with more than 50 workers – who must apply it in three months – and voluntary for smaller businesses. This is the first agreement reached by the Government with the employers after a year.

Employers, unions, and the Government have reached, for the first time in more than a year, a new pact at the social dialogue table. As announced by the Minister of Labour and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, the tripartite agreement designs the regulation, which is waiting to be published and which regulates article 15 of the Trans Law, for the development of a “work environment”, “egalitarian and safe” for people of the LGTBI community.

Business, Markets and Statistics

On Thursday, investors’ attention will focus on the Eurozone retail sales data for April and the ECB meeting. Although the latest Eurozone inflation data has shown an unexpected acceleration in prices, investors are discounting a 25 bp drop in interest rates.

Data on tourist home prices for the first trimester and industrial production for April will be published in Spain by the INE.

In the UK we will have the construction PMI, and the quarterly update on GP workforce.

Thursday will also bring the annual ‘What Kids Are Reading’ report to light, which could prove interesting reading for adults.

Lunatics will be pleased to know we have a new moon on Thursday.

Things to Do

The Castle of Santa Bárbara in Alicante will be transformed into a medieval time capsule for a weekend, as the iconic fortress plays host to a medieval market for the weekend starting on Friday 7 June.

The Bonfires of Alicante Schedule

Friday 7 June 2024

Nocturnal mascletà. C/ Francisco Muñoz Llorens. 11.30 p.m.

Saturday 8 June 2024

Entry of bands and commissions. 6:30 p.m.

Traffic and Travel

Road wise, there´s nothing significant planned this week, until the special operation at the weekend in La Rioja, but remember traffic will be busier at the weekends in tourist spots such as the coastal or mountain areas.

