



The Papa Johns pizzeria brand continues its expansion process by opening a new location in Torrevieja, becoming the 93rd restaurant in Spain, and the 5th in the Valencian Community.

The new establishment has 200 square metres of room, both in store and for take-out or home delivery, and has a children’s area so that the little ones can enjoy their visit to the pizzeria with their families.

This new Papa Johns becomes the chain’s second opening this year, after a new location in Tres Cantos in Madrid in February. “We are prioritizing the expansion of the brand, to reach 110 stores in the Iberian Peninsula before the end of the year,” explains Nacho González Barrajón, general director of Papa Johns Iberia.

The company will prioritise expansion in the autonomous communities of Catalonia, Andalusia and northern Spain.

The Papa John’s restaurant was founded in 1984 when “Papa” John Schnatter installed an oven inside a broom closet in the back of his father’s tavern, Mick’s Lounge, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It is now the fourth largest pizza delivery restaurant chain in the United States

Papa Johns Torrevieja is located on Calle Apolo, 26.