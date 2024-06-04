



Approximately a hundred bikers answered the call of Moteros de Levante last weekend as they paid a heartfelt tribute to the memory of the Almoradí truck driver who died in Belgium.

Gathered at the Castillo Trans premises, in Benejúzar, the Vega Baja biker enthusiasts held a few minutes of remembrance following the sudden death of Gheorghe Tibil, murdered when a group of young people threw a manhole cover from a bridge onto the cab of the vehicle that the victim was driving.

His wife, who was co-driver during the accident, attended the event, receiving a license plate and a bouquet of flowers from the bikers. She was clearly speechless from the emotion following such a traumatic experience.

The event ended with a minute of silence.