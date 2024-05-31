



More local holidays are celebrated in various areas on Friday, although not as many as Thursday, but notably continuing in Toleda and Albacete.

It is the day of Castile la Mancha today, so a weekend of celebrations, which started yesterday, will continue, as will the special traffic operation monitoring the road network.

55 people dedicated to the cultivation of cannabis arrested, “stealthing” confirmed a criminal act in Spain, and for our Friday feature, we have a little guide explaining why bottle tops are now attached to the container.

Spanish News Headlines

The Guardia Civil, within the framework of operation MURABE, arrested 55 members of an organisation dedicated to the cultivation of cannabis in Madrid, Toledo and Guadalajara.

In the operation, 15,445 cannabis sativa plants in an advanced state of development, 70 kilograms of dry buds, six short weapons, three long weapons, abundant cartridges of different calibres, nine knives, two taser guns, two high-end vehicles were seized, along with 11,000 euro in cash.

The Supreme Court (TSJ) has unanimously declared that cases of ‘stealthing’ – having sexual relations without a condom without having consented to do so without it – can be considered crimes against sexual freedom, as reported by the court through a press release.

In deliberating on the penalty to be imposed, five magistrates – who have announced a dissenting vote – understand that the penalty for penetration without consent must be set. The full sentence will be published in the coming days.

They have recently swamped the stores, amid a wave of criticism, but bottles and cartons having the lid attached are now commonplace, and if you’re wondering why, it’s those pesky Europeans trying to save the planet!

In fact, the tops are attached to the bottles, in order for the manufacturers to adapt to new European regulations. The change is in order to comply with environmental protection legislation, because as of 3 July, 2024, all bottle caps or containers of up to three litres must be permanently attached to their containers, in accordance with the provisions of Law 7/2022 on waste and contaminated soils for a circular economy.

To read these articles in full, visit SpainToday.news

Business, Markets and Statistics

At the end of the week, we will know the unemployment rate in the Eurozone in April, as well as the consumer confidence indicator prepared by the European Commission. At the same time, various references from Italy will be published, among which the PPI or the unemployment rate stands out.

Likewise, investors will focus on the evolution of the Eurozone inflation rate in the month of May. After the year-on-year variation of the general CPI stands at 2.4% year-on-year, limited progress in the disinflationary process is expected.

In the United Kingdom, we will have the UK Health Accounts: 2022 and 2023, and the annual figures on childhood mortality in England and Wales released.

To end the week in the USA, the PCE price index, a reference for the Fed, will be published, as well as personal income and expenses for the month of April.

Friday is also World No Tobacco Day.

Things to Do

If you fancy a poke around an exhibition or two, in Torrevieja Manu Sanz is displaying work, “La Evanescencia de lo sólido de Manu Sanz” at the Vistalegre exhibition hall until 19 June, described as a “metaphysical exploration of the volatility of reality” it´s basically objects from a different perspective, using mirrors and shapes to present everyday objects in a different way.

There´s also the Exposición Olof Melkorka on until 7 June at the Sociedad Cultural Casino de Torrevieja on Paseo Vista Alegre.

The Alter Ego Trio perform in Torrevieja on Saturday, and we also have the crowning of the Queen of the Sacred Heart at the Virgen del Carmen.

This weekend, Guardamar del Segura is home to a yoga conference, YOGAMAR.

In Almoradi, an exhibition about the history of videogames is taking place until 19 July in the town hall exhibition room.

The Cuevas del Rodeo de Rojales will host a “handpan” music event this weekend, the provincial music meeting ‘ Handpanearte’ on May 31, June 1 and 2.

Although somewhat outside our normal coverage area, so you would have to be quick to plane the weekend, big name music fans can enjoy Calvin Harris on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the island of Ibiza, and you can rock out in Seville with AC/DC on Saturday.

Also a little out of our area, airshow fans could visit DIFAS 2024, taking place in Oviedo on Saturday. Even further afield it´s the Midlands Air Festival, the Duxford Summer Air Show, and Kehler Flugtage in Germany. There are actually lots of air shows taking place this weekend.

For more local events, pick up The Leader newspaper every Monday, and This is Torrevieja for Torrevieja events.

Traffic and Travel

In the Spanish region of Castilla la Mancha, a special traffic operation commences running through the weekend in preparation for the Corpus Christi celebrations on Thursday, and the regional holiday on Friday.

On the roads of Spain, during spring weekends, an increase in traffic is expected on the main routes, and motorways, as well as national roads, towards coastal areas, second homes, as well as leisure and recreation areas near urban centres.

Friday

Movements out of large urban centres, mainly towards coastal areas and also towards second homes, which may produce high intensities and traffic jams at their exit entrances, at an unfavourable time between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday

Movements out of large urban centres and increased circulation mainly towards coastal and recreational areas close to urban centres, which could cause circulation problems at their exit accesses, at an unfavourable time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday

Movements in the entrance direction to large urban centres, which may cause traffic problems and traffic jams on the main communication routes that channel the entire return movement, with the general interest network and motorways standing out for their intensity, at unfavourable times. between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

For information and updates about driving in Spain, visit N332.es

