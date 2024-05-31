



June is an important month for celebrations across the Valencia region, and many of the key towns and cities hold mini versions, but second to Valencia, this month we will once again experience the “Bonfires of Alicante”, or “Hogueras de Alicante” to give the event its current name, which starts this weekend and runs until San Juan, where we also get another Monday off work.

Alicante Bonfires 2024 Schedule

Saturday 1 June 2024

Launch and Mascletà. ADDA Auditorium Car Park. 6:00 p.m.

Tribute to the deceased Foguerers and Barraquers. Plaza de España. 7:30 p.m.

Proclamation parade. 8:00 p.m.

Proclamation Festival. Town Hall Square. 9:30 p.m.

Proclamation Festival. Volvo zone. 11:00 p.m.

Sunday 2 June 2024

Glorieta de la Solidaritat, PAU 1. 2:00 p.m.

Friday 7 June 2024

Nocturnal mascletà. C/ Francisco Muñoz Llorens. 11.30 p.m.

Saturday 8 June 2024

Entry of bands and commissions. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 15 June 2024

Mascletà. Avenida Pintor Xavier Soler at the roundabout of the Gran Vía shopping centre. 2:00 p.m.

Parade of the Ninot. 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 16 June 2024

Ninot Exhibition Closing. Old Fish Market. 5:00 p.m.

Monday 17 June 2024

Arrival of Foc. Facade of El Corte Inglés. 11:30 p.m.

Friday 21 June 2024

Offering of flowers to the patron saint, the Virgen del Remedio.6:00 p.m.

Saturday 22 June 2024.

Fogueres y Barraques award ceremony. 11.00 a.m.

Offering of flowers to the patron saint, the Virgen del Remedio. 6:30 p.m.

Sunday 23 June 2024

International folk parade. 8:00 p.m.

Monday 24 June 2024

Day off work to recover (Valencia regional holiday)