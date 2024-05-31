



The Ministry of Justice and Interior has issued a circular addressed to the councils of the Valencian Community to remind them of the safety regulations that must be met by public premises, which include swimming pools for collective use and water parks in their municipalities.

The circular warns that the capacity of swimming pools and water parks must not exceed that approved in the opening licences. It also recommends placing separate entry and exit points, marking passage areas and avoiding crowds. With regard to the sale of tickets, it is advisable to use electronic means to reduce transactions at the box office.

In the attractions of the water parks, the presence of monitors will also be mandatory to ensure the correct use of the facilities.

The document sent to the municipalities reminds that swimming pools for collective use must have lifeguards to preserve the safety of bathers.

Swimming pools with a water surface of less than 200 square metres where access is provided by entrance or quota must have a person who watches over bathers and supervises the rules relating to the prevention of incidents.

Swimming pools with a water surface between 200 and 500 square metres must have at least one lifeguard. In the case of swimming pools between 500 and 1,000 square metres, the rule regulates a minimum of two.

For pools whose surface area exceeds 1,000 square metres, one more lifeguard is required for every 500 square metres of surface area. The regulations also indicate that swimming pools in which access by minors is not controlled must have protective barriers with a closing and locking system that prevent their access.

The circular also informs that the lifeguards who provide their professional services in these sites located in the Valencian Community must provide the necessary official qualification or pass the courses organised or recognised by public bodies, in academies or teaching centres with classrooms suitable for both theoretical and practical classes, with the appropriate equipment and material that can include at least topics related to swimming, prevention, rescue, and first aid.

Finally, swimming pools must have an insurance contract that covers civil liability for damages and third parties, risk of fire, conditions of the premises or installation, as well as damages to the staff who provide their services.