



The Criminal Chamber of the National Court has acquitted the former PP president of the Valencia Region, Francisco Camps of the last judicial case that he had pending, in relation to the Gürtel case.

With this decision, the former head of the Consell is exonerated from his last judicial procedure 15 years after the first investigation of him, the one known as the ‘case of the suits’, in 2009.

Camps was accused of a crime of influence peddling in ideal competition with the crime of prevarication. Along with him, the Court also acquits the former councillors Alicia de Miguel, Manuel Cervera, and Luis Rosado and the officials of the Generalitat.