



Five of the top ten municipalities in the country where there is the highest immigrant population are in the Alicante province, with an average percentage of 65 percent.

Specifically, the five are Rojales (which includes Ciudad Quesada), San Fulgencio (including La Marina), Llíber, El Poble Nou de Benitatxell and Daya Vieja, this is according to data from the General Council of Economists of Spain (CGE).

Rojales was the third Spanish municipality with the highest percentage of foreign population in 2023, with 17,389 foreign people, 68.99% of the population.

In fifth place is San Fulgencio, with 9,680 foreigners, 67.36% of the total; In seventh place is Llíber, with 64.25% of the foreign population with 1,021 people. In ninth place is El Poble Nou de Benitatxell, with 4,926 foreigners, 62.44% of the total; and tenth place goes to Daya Vieja, with 672 foreigners, 61.31% of the total.

Other local favourites, not making the top ten in the country, are Torrevieja, with 44.64% foreigners, Orihuela with just 35.75% immigrants, and San Miguel with 55.42%.