



The CSIF union has threatened a new series of strikes by security staff at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport in June, if the concessionaire company, Sureste Seguridad, “continues to not accept the demands raised by the workers’ representatives.”

Specifically, the union has stated that the strikes would take place at the end of next June, as the summer tourist campaign already underway.

CSIF has regretted that the company “has not satisfied the workers’ requests” and that “it has even carried out numerous breaches of agreements already closed with the previous concessionaire.”