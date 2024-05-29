



Prison for estate agent for misappropriation of house deposit, taxpayers can request personal appointments from today, and Taylor Swift to bring 10 million euro to Madrid.

Spanish News Headlines

The Second Section of the Court of Navarra has sentenced the sole administrator of a real estate company in Viana (Tierra Estella) to 1 year and 6 months in prison and a fine of 1,920 euro who appropriated 38,600 euro contributed by the buyer as a deposit.

According to the sentence, which has been handed down in accordance with an agreement between the prosecution, the private prosecution and the defence, the 42-year-old defendant deposited, prior to the trial, 21,100 euros to cover part of the civil liability, which is why the sentence for the crime of misappropriation committed has been estimated as mitigating compensation for the damage.

Taxpayers will be able to begin requesting their prior appointment for in-person attendance of the Income Tax return corresponding to the year 2023 from today, although it will be on June 3 when the AEAT tax office will begin to offer the assistance interviews in their offices for the preparation and presentation of documents.

The deadline for submitting returns, both to be received and to be returned, is set for July 1. However, for declarations that involve income and require direct debit, the deadline ends on June 26

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid will host one of the most anticipated musical events of the year, the concert by the American artist Taylor Swift, which will bring together more than 100,000 people in Madrid, of which the 30% will be national and international tourists, according to the forecasts of Hostelería Madrid, the association that represents businesses in the sector in the autonomous community.

Specifically, each concert will bring together around 52,000 attendees, who will spend an average of 20 euro per person in businesses near the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. This consumption will be even greater in the case of national and international tourists, who will come to the city to attend the Taylor Swift concert. In this regard, Hostelería Madrid estimated that each person will spend an average of 280 euro per day, between accommodation, restaurants and leisure in the capital, with an average stay of two days. Therefore, each foreign attendee will spend more than 500 euro in business.

Business, Markets and Statistics

Investors in Europe will focus on Wednesday’s release of Spain’s April retail sales data, the preliminary CPI reading for May and Germany’s Gfk consumer confidence.

In the US on Wednesday, the Fed’s Beige book will be published. Likewise, like every week, we will know the weekly mortgage applications.

Business results from HP and Salesforce will be published. Also, Meta (Facebook ect) holds their AGM.

The people of South Africa will cast their votes today in what is being described as its most important parliamentary and presidential elections since 1994. Aside from speculation about parties and candidates and their expected figures, South Africa has been instrumental in raising awareness of the plight of Palestinians and the reported genocide in Gaza.

Perhaps with a certain ironic view, it seems prudent to mention that Wednesday is also International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Back in the UK, we will also have the quarterly stats on working and workless households, as well as the annual figures on trade union membership, which might throw a bit of light on the opinions of the working population from a few different angles.

Traffic and Travel

In the Spanish region of Castilla la Mancha, a special traffic operation commences running through the weekend in preparation for the Corpus Christi celebrations on Thursday, and the regional holiday on Friday.

