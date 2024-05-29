



The Rojales Pantomime Group recently made their final donation from the proceeds of their 2023 Performance of Snow White and the Seven Christmas Elves. The Mayor of San Fulgencio along with some of his team received the donation of €500, bringing the total donated to the chosen charities to €4000.

Rehearsals are already underway for the Group´s 2024 Pantomime, Dick Whittington. Alison Clough is directing this year and is supported by Leigh Humphries. With a full and enthusiastic cast, progress is being made at the weekly meetings and a great family show is expected in the run up to Christmas.

In addition to rehearsals, the Panto Group members continue to get together for monthly social events. They recently enjoyed a fun afternoon at Greenlands Mini Golf and Dee Braiden, the Group´s Social Secretary is busy organising the next event.

If you would like to join this group as a social member or to get involved with the show in terms of backstage, props or Front of House, contact Alison at dw2024rojalespanto@gmail.com for further details.