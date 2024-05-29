



According to the specialised travel portal, Destinia, as of today the number of reservations for the summer months has already increased by 54% compared to the previous period. One of the reasons for this increase is the spending forecast during the holiday period, in this way seeking the most economical price.

Beatriz Officialdegui, Destina Marketing Director, confirms with this data that: “We Spanish are getting a long way ahead of ourselves compared to other years. We increasingly see that the expense for holidays is higher and what we do is get ahead of ourselves to reduce this.”

Among the destinations most in demand by Spaniards nationwide, Almería is moving up positions; last year it was in fifth place and this year it is the main place chosen by many. Specifically, Mojácar municipality, followed by Tarragona, Gran Canaria, Málaga, Cádiz and Alicante.

National tourism is what is growing the most by far, 77%, but foreign visitor bookings are also experiencing an increase, expected to grow by 23%. This good outlook for international visitors suggests a summer with the possibility of beating the figures recorded in previous years of more than 85 million tourists.