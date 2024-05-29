



At the recent monthly meeting of the Torrevieja U3A in the CMO building in Torrevieja, the attendees were treated to a guest speaker, Alison Mees, who gave us an interesting summary of her career that stems back to her early days spent in Africa, up to her latest exploits that took place on the Indian subcontinent. The talk and accompanying photos covered a presentation of the many architectural attractions of India, as well as the visits that she made to the many animal parks to photograph the animals. This was Alisons second visit to the U3A, the first one having told us all about her earlier time in Africa.

A truly interesting presentation that was well received

If you would like to know more about the U3A and what the association has to offer to its members, visit our website torreviejau3a.org. where full details are available including details on how you can join and partake in the activities on offer

Barry Weston