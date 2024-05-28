



Cisterna in Leon celebrates their local holiday on Tuesday.

Eight sexual abuse crimes in Valencia Courts this week, hard lumps in Kellogg’s cereals – Product recall, and Consum growing self-service network.

Spanish News Headlines

The Valencia Courts are this week hearing evidence in eight sexual abuse cases, six of which are against minors.

Amongst them is the trial today against a nurse for whom the Prosecutor’s Office demands a sentence of 10 years in prison for a continuous crime of sexual abuse.

Apparently, he had complete sexual relations with a minor patient, a 16-year-old girl, taking advantage of her vulnerability and emotional dependence, according to the prosecutor’s indictment.

After receiving notice from the competent bodies of the Community of Madrid, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has reported the possible presence of hard lumps in some Kellogg´s cereals, which is why they have been withdrawn from the market as a preventative measure.

The problem has occurred in some chocolate corn flakes, Corn Flakes Cocoa, from the popular Kellogg’s brand. These cereals are sold in 330g packages, with SKU code 5103141001.

Consum is continuing to grow their self-service system in its network of stores with the installation of 90 checkouts in 30 more supermarkets. In total, this alternative to traditional payment at the checkout, which aims to reduce queues and speed up small purchases, is now available in 80 supermarkets with a total of 262 terminals.

The 80 supermarkets that have these self-checkouts are broken down to 53 in the Valencian Community, 18 stores in Catalonia, 5 supermarkets in Castilla-La Mancha, 3 in Andalusia and 1 in the Region of Murcia. The cooperative’s forecast is to maintain the extension of this service during 2024 in nearly fifty more supermarkets.

Business, Markets and Statistics

In Spain, commercial and service sector figures will be published finalising the 2022 year.

In the USA, after Memorial Day investors will start the week focusing their attention on consumer confidence data from the Conference Board for the month of May.

We will have results from Iberpapel Gestion.

Traffic and Travel

Road wise, there´s nothing significant planned for the first half of the week, although things will get busier towards the weekend.

For information and updates about driving in Spain, visit N332.es

