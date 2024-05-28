



San Fulgencio Council will rebuild the town’s tourism office, located in the La Marina Urbanization, which, with the nearby urban centres of Guardamar and Elche, has led to an enormous population growth in the town thanks to the result of numerous international residents.

With the proposed expansion, the built surfaces will be increased by 48.69 m2. The contract has been put out to tender for an amount of 275,057.42 euros.

The tourist office is located in the eastern leg of the building which it shares with a health centre. The two buildings are separated by a porch area common to both at the southeast corner of the plot.

The expansion will be carried out by extending the existing tourist office to the north, providing it with two more offices, an office area and the adaptation of the existing toilets for people with reduced mobility. The rest of the existing building remains unchanged.

The increase in surface area is 48.69 m2 built, an increase that is unimportant compared to the total equipment surface of 5,984.10 m2, as it represents 0.76% of the total surface area of ​​the facility.

The tender is issued after the contracting agreement approved in the ordinary session of the Local Government Board held on December 28, 2023 for the drafting of the project, which was carried out by Juan Martínez Arquitecto SLP for 8,819.71. The deadline for submitting offers has already ended, so the Council should award the contract in the coming weeks.