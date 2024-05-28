



The Councilor for the Orihuela Costa, Manuel Mestre, was at Carregador beach in Alcossebre, Castellón, on Tuesday where he attended the ceremony presenting Blue Flags across the Valencian Community.

Orihuela has received a total of 10 such awards, consolidating its position as the coastline with the most awards in the Valencian Community. Flags were awarded to the following Orihuela Costa beaches: Punta Prima, La Zenia-Cala Bosque, Cabo Roig-La Caleta, Ca-la Capitán, Aguamarina, Campoamor-La Glea, Barranco Rubio, Cala Mosca, Cala Cerrada and Mil Palmeras.

The Club Náutico Dehesa de Campoamor has also renewed its blue flag, highlighting the excellence of the marina.

The event was presided over by the Regional Minister for the Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory, Salomé Pradas, who announced that the Valencian Community has obtained a total of 159 blue flags this year, reaffirming its leadership in Spain.

Of the 159 blue flags awarded by the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC) in the Valencian Community, 87 are in the province of Alicante.

The Blue Flag is a prestigious award that has been given annually since 1987 by the Environmental Education Foundation to beaches and ports that meet strict criteria of environmental quality and facilities, thus certifying their excellence.