



The senior national teams of Northern Ireland and Andorra will play a friendly match at the Nueva Condomina stadium on Tuesday, June 11 kicking off 8.45 pm.

The match, organised once again by Pinatar Arena in collaboration with Real Murcia, Murcia City Council and the Sports Department of the Region of Murcia, is yet another event involving both men’s and women’s senior national teams which held in the city of Murcia.

Northern Ireland, managed by Michael O’Neill, will stay with Pinatar Arena in the Torre Golf facilities from June 2 while Andorra will arrive on June 6 at the San Pedro del Pinatar facilities after playing in Badajoz against Spain.

During their stay in the Region of Murcia, Northern Ireland will travel to Mallorca to face Luis de la Fuente’s team on June 8. Afterwards, the Northern Irish team will return to La Torre Golf to prepare for the match against Andorra. This will be the final international played by both teams prior to the European Championship.

Two thousand Northern Irish fans in the stands

Tickets have already gone on sale with a price of 20 euros and can be purchased through Compralaentrada.com and the official Real Murcia store. According to the Northern Ireland FA is estimated that about two thousand British fans will be in the stands to support NI.

The last senior men’s international held in the New Condomina was played last October between New Zealand and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Prior to these matches, the national teams of Saudi Arabia, United States, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Slovakia, Finland and Iceland have already played in Murcia in recent times, always with the support of Pinatar Arena.

Once again, Pinatar Arena continues to consolidate itself as the epicenter of international football and positioning the Region of Murcia as a worldwide football destination.