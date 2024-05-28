



It might not be what some people are asking for, but aircraft landing at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandz Airport will have more space to perform their ground manoeuvres, as the airport authority Aena has put out to tender the construction of a new aircraft taxiway for 17.47 million euro, although the budget also includes other improvements at the airport facilities.

The execution period for this action is 27 months, in order not to interfere with the airport’s operations, and the objective is more efficient management of the flight field.

The expanded surface where the new taxiway will travel will be paved and the drainage system will be adapted, and beacons and new mega lighting towers will be installed. The work also includes the adaptation and extension of the fencing and perimeter road of the airport complex and the extension of the current anti-FOD (Foreign Object Damage) barrier in the expanded area.

This action, together with the one that will be tendered soon for the drafting of the terminal expansion project, will provide the airport with the necessary capacity to meet the traffic demand of the coming years, according to Aena, without the need for a second runway.