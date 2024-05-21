



Child pornography suspect on trial, dismissal due to sudden disability to be prohibited, and Government to vote on elevating beds in tourist establishments.

Spanish News Headlines

The Provincial Court in Leon will begin to hear evidence from Tuesday against a man from Leon, accused of photographing the genitals of an eight-year-old girl. He faces ten years in prison, seven for producing child pornography and three more for distributing the imagery.

After a search of his home was carried out, on July 2, 2019, a laptop with 4,492 files, including the 25 aforementioned pornographic images and also images of minors engaging in explicit sexual activities were found.

The second vice president of the Government, Minister of Labour and general coordinator of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, announced that today she will bring to the Council of Ministers the prohibition of automatic dismissal as the first option due to sudden disability.

“On Tuesday we will bring to the Council of Ministers for the first time the reform of the dismissal of people with disabilities in Spain,” she advanced, without going into more details and going on to boast, as on other occasions, that his labour reform has been the first in 42 years that has “won rights for working people.”

The Industry and Tourism Commission of Congress will debate and vote today on a non-law proposal from the PSOE to promote among the different administrations and the hotel sector the installation of elevating beds in tourist establishments, with the aim of facilitating the work of the maids and housekeepers.

The PSOE justifies the measure to move towards a “more sustainable and protective” tourism model for female workers against possible ergonomic or psychosocial risks. In the opinion of the Socialist Group, the elevating beds represent “an obvious improvement” in the working conditions of the housekeepers.

To read these articles in full, visit SpainToday.news

Business, Markets and Statistics

Oviedo in Asturias celebrates a local holiday today, and nationally in Spain we will have active service sector statistics, and industrial figures published.

We will know the trade balance of the Eurozone in the month of March on Tuesday, after registering a surplus in February of €23.6 billion. At the same time, the current account balance for March will be published.

IMF publishes Article IV consultation on the UK economy, for which there might be a so-called “dead cat” story released to distract from the headlines, especially as Tuesday also sees the register of political donations released in the UK.

Generali Seguros publish their results on Tuesday, along with Macy’s, Kingfisher, Lowe’s Companies.

Traffic and Travel

Industrial action by Air Traffic Controllers could have an impact on flights to and from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport all of this week, although minimum service requirements dictate that disruption should be minimal, unless something else causes additional impacts.

Alicante airport also has overnight runway closures scheduled, but the activity should not affect flights unless there are delays.

A military operation is set to take place in the south of France and includes missile firing over the Bay of Biscay.

Military operation DURANDAL 2024 will take place between now and the 14 June, but commercial flight impact is set to effect three days during the period.

Information on the first date for the live firing exercise has now been published, and it is scheduled for Wednesday 22 May 2024.

Information on the remaining two dates have not yet been published, other than they will be on weekdays.

Flights between the UK and Spain may be affected by areas over the Bay of Biscay, with some facing diversion over land, where capacity is already high, but additional flow measures may be implemented.

It is anticipated that there will be considerable delays on Tuesday on a number of flight routes, particularly in the south and towards the east of Europe.

Air Traffic Control equipment calibration on Gran Canaria may result in morning delays.

The DIFAS Military Exercise resumes in Spain from 21 to 25th of May 2024. You might remember, in previous exercises, it has resulted in sonic booms being heard and scaring some people, so be prepared once again for the same. The exercise is not expected to affect commercial traffic but be aware if you look to the sky that you might see more activity than usual.

For information and updates about driving in Spain, visit N332.es

Official Websites for Travel Information