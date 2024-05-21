



Orihuela CF have been drawn against the Basque team Barakaldo CF in the playoff final for promotion to the First Federation.

The draw took place in Madrid on Monday afternoon. The first leg will be played at Los Arcos on Sunday kicking off at 7.30pm, with the final return match scheduled for June 1 or 2.

Barakaldo have been one of the more fashionable teams in the Second Federation. The Basque team arrived as a newly promoted team and has had an outstanding season.

They have only lost two games all season and eliminated Atlético Paso de Tenerife in the semifinals.

In the league they have spent much of the season fighting with Bilbao Athletic for first place. However, it was the young lions who earned the prize of direct promotion, with Barakaldo finishing as runners up and now is preparing for an exciting playoff final tie.

However, having beaten playoff favourites Badalona Fitur in the semi finals Orihuela will be going into Sunday’s match full of confidence that they can beat their northern rivals.

Full list of playoff finals: