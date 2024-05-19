



Over 2,000 spectators were crammed into La Murada Campo De Futbol on Saturday for the final match of the FFVC Regional One season, a game that really would end either in glory or heartbreak, for Murada or Torrevieja.

However, with the result of the Novelda match at Catral very much in the mix the permutations were complicated, but at the end of a ‘topsy turvy’ season Torrevieja knew that, in the biggest fixture of the club’s short history, their task was quite simple, a victory, which would crown them as league champions and ensure promotion to Lliga À Punt Comunitat

Gil picked an unchanged team for the 3rd game running but with Murada holding the upper hand in the early exchanges Torry had to defend well and crowd them out in the box.

Early chances for the home team didn’t faze Gálvez in the Torry goal, but as the visitors came more into the game the balance of play began to fall the other way.

Now there were good opportunities for Toro from a corner and Lewis with a powerful curling effort which had the keeper beat but was just wide of the post, and then the best chance of the opening half hour as Manu cleverly cut the ball back to Lewis on the edge if the box.

Torry eventually took the lead on 43 minutes, initially deemed a free kick by the referee but after words with an assistant the ball was placed on the spot. The coolest head in the stadium was Lewis as he calmly slotted his penalty past the keeper.

The visitors double their lead ten minutes into the second period, albeit somewhat against the run of play after the Murada keeper kicked the ball straight at Montero, the Torry striker taking a touch and perfectly lobbing the ball into the open goal.

Murada were back in the game on 57 minutes from the second spot kick of the day but less than 10 minutes later, after Toni Anton hit the bar from a free kick, he bagged himself an assist as he cut back for Saul to finish from 10-yards out.

Montero saw another lobbed attempt ruled out for offside, the lack of Torry protests suggests it was the right decision but then on 79 minutes a handball in the Murada area brought the 3rd penalty of the day and Torrevieja’s 2nd.

Once again Lewis stepped up and slammed it into the top right corner, and at 4-1 it was now time for Torry fans to relax and start chanting “Campeonoes, Campeones.”

This was a marvellous result for Torrevieja which saw them clinch their 3rd promotion in only 4 years. Gils team rode their luck a little in the first 45mins but really took control once they got the opener. The scenes on the final whistle were fantastic as more than 400 Torry fans celebrated with the squad on the pitch.

There was even a message from the mayor of Torrevieja on X, formerly Twitter, as he wrote, “Congratulations @SCTorreviejaCF. Hard work always has its reward and here is yours. You have had a great season and, I am sure, you will do great in the Lliga À Punt Comunitat. Champions, celebrate this promotion!”

CD Murada 1-4 SC Torrevieja CF

Lewis (43 & 79) Cristian Montero (53) Saul (66

Match Report by Chris Peach – Torry Army Secretary & Social Media

Contact us on torryarmyfootball@gmail.com