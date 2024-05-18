



The Civil Guard has released a baby who was locked inside a car, on the town’s promenade, when her mother left the keys inside by accident. Members of the public who tried to help alerted the Torrevieja Guardia Civil.

On their arrival, the 36-year-old Belgian woman, who did not speak Spanish, told the officers that she had locked her car with the keys inside by accident, along with her 6-month-old baby, a daughter.

Officers used a special tool, breaking the co-driver’s window, and managing to open the vehicle to free the girl, who, despite increasing temperatures, they found to be in good health.