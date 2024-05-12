



The Thursday tennis social club enjoyed their yearly prize giving meal recently at Market Street restaurant in San Miguel de Salinas.

The group has been together for a number of years now, some having participated for 15 years. A very pleasant evening was spent by all.

The winner for 2023 was Christine Reed, pictured receiving her trophy from club Coach, Steve Durie. This was Christine’s third winning year in a row.

The evening also celebrated the life of regular player and winner in 2020, James Tranter, who sadly passed this year, after a fight against cancer.

The Centro Deportivo at Campoamor golf club also has Padel facilities. Anybody interested in joining tennis or Padel social sessions or receiving coaching in these sports should contact club coach, Steve Durie on ‪635061439 (whatsapp) or at sdurie@hotmail.co.uk .