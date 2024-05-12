



By Suzi Cooper

The Spanish National Singles took place between 5th & 11th May. With the largest entry since Covid matches had to be played using 2 greens per day.

The final stages were held at Greenlands.

In the Mens competition there were 4 groups of 10, meaning that players played 9 matches over 4.5 days. The 2 Ladies Groups had 7, so that they played 2 games on each of the first 2 days then 1 match a day and a bye day.

After the Round Robin stages the top 2 in each group went through to the knockout stage.

The Mens Quarter Finals took place first.

Andy Miles (Greenlands) played Terry Morgan (Quesada)

Graham Shoots (Zurgena) played Graham Richardson (Country Bowls)

Martin Foulcer (Vistabella) played Pete Bonsor (Greenlands)

Harald Olsen (Quesada) played Darren Reynolds (Country Bowls)

Andy, Graham S, Pete & Darren won through to semis.

In the second session of the day it was the 4 semi finals.

Andy played Pete, Graham S played Darren and it was Pete & Graham who progress to the final.

In the Ladies Maggie Furness (Vistabella) played Lisa Bonsor (Greenlands)

Lorna Cormack (Almeria) played Jan Dando (Zurgena)

Lisa & Lorna won through to the Final.

The 2 finals were played at the same time on Saturday morning in which Graham Shoots beat Pete Bonsor and Lisa Bonsor beat Lorna Cormack