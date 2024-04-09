



The council has, once again, started the tendering process for the management of the cafeteria at the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre on the Orihuela costa.

The contract will have a minimum duration of three years, with the possibility of extension. The fee to be paid for the service, described by the council as a symbolic amount, is set at 6,300 euros per year.

Councillor Agustina Rodríguez, explained that the main objective of this service is to meet the needs of the users of the civic centre, as well as the general public, offering quality attention. Although priority will be given to the centre’s users, the service will also be offered to other people, guaranteeing the quality of the service at all times.

The previous contract was terminated due to repeated breaches such as, the closure of the cafeteria without prior notice for several days, as detailed in the report prepared by the municipal staff.

Rodríguez has expressed her confidence that on this occasion the company awarded the contract will meet the established conditions and will not paralyse the much-demanded service and the work involved in the tender.