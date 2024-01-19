



A 76-year-old man, Antonio Alonso Huertas, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found, alive and well on a private agricultural property, Lo Rubes, in Benejúzar on Friday.

He wandered into the farm on Wednesday afternoon, which was then closed, leaving him neither unable to leave nor able to alert anyone of his situation.

Antonio spent two nights in the open, and was found lying, somewhat disoriented, next to the wall of an orchard. He was suffering from just a few bruises on his head and was transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital for examination.

When he was found by the security forces, he said that he was fine and that he just wanted to make his own way home, but the police insisted that he was examined by paramedics before being moved to the hospital.

After so many hours without any sign of his whereabouts the family had feared that he had suffered an accident. They were overjoyed to learn that he had been found safe and well.