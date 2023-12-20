



The public administration debt for October, published by the Bank of Spain, will be the main macro reference in Spain on a Wednesday in which Viscofan, Miquel y Costas and Elecnor pay dividends. In the eurozone, the balance of payments in October and the consumer confidence in December will be published. Meanwhile, in the US, investors will be watching consumer confidence, the current account balance and sales of second-hand homes. In addition, the five-year preferential loan rate will be known in China.

The Institute of National Statistics (INE) will publish the October birthrates, and disability employment figures for 2022. They will also publish the migration and change of residency figures for 2021.

In Torrevieja, The Nutcracker is the highlight of the day, with the ballet company from Barcelona taking to the stage in the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre. You can also still visit the Pascual Flores ship in the harbour until January, and the municipal nativity scene in the main square.

The President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the opposition party PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will face each other in parliament for the first time since Sánchez was elected as President. Tensions are high between the two due to disagreements over issues like an amnesty law and the transfer of power in the city of Pamplona. This meeting comes as Sánchez has proposed arranging a separate meeting with Feijóo to discuss topics like judicial reforms and regional financing, but the PP wants more specifics on the agenda.

A man faces a year in prison, and a fine, in a trial in the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Cantabria, where he stands accused of sexually touching a minor, 14 years old, in a park where she was with some friends. According to the prosecutor’s brief, the accused saw three minors, aged 14, and sat on a bench. He then spoke to them and approached one of them. Upon seeing what happened, the minor’s two friends asked a couple for help, who notified the Guardia Civil, who arrested the accused.

In another court case in Cantabria, a man is accused of trying to rape a woman whom he did not previously know. According to the Prosecutor’s Office brief, the accused entered to live as a tenant in an apartment in which another woman already lived. Slightly affected due to alcohol consumption, he entered the woman’s bedroom, proposed sexual relations, was refused, and so he attacked the victim. The man is facing 3 years in prison which could be replaced by his deportation as he is a foreign national.

In Alicante, a man stands trial accused of trying to kill his former romantic partner and attacking their son, who was 13 months old at the time of the events. The Prosecutor’s Office initially requests a prison sentence of 10 years and eight months for the accused for the crimes of threats, breach of measures, abuse in the family, in relation to the minor, and attempted murder, in relation to the woman.

Netflix is the most popular streaming platform in Spain, according to the latest report from the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). Among households using these platforms, Netflix accounts for four out of ten households, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 22%, and Movistar+ with 13%. 35.8% of households with access to online content payment platforms claim to use only one service, while 25.9% use two. Despite Netflix clamping down on the practice, 19.4% of people said they used the passwords of a family member or friend.

On this day in 2021, American R&B singer Paul Mitchell passed away, Paul was one of the member of The Floaters, who you might remember for their 1977 hit, ‘Float On’.

Going back slightly further, 30 years to be precise, on this day in 1993, Mariah Carey was number 1 in America, but not with the song you might think. Hero was actually number 1, and in the UK, we had an equally talented chart topper in the shape of Mr Blobby!

And finally, famous for The Railway Children, Jennifer Ann Agutter OBE, better known as Jenny Agutter, was born on this day in 1952.