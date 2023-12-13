



The PSOE of Orihuela asks for dismissal of Ortuño and Cs will not attend Christmas lighting

“It is the worst Christmas in many years in our city.” This is how the PSOE councillor, María García, described the situation, after the “fiasco” of the Christmas lighting contract that has only just been confirmed, for which the lights will not be turned on until December 15 and which also fails to make any provision for the municipality’s 20 districts.

For these reasons, the PSOE will request the dismissal of the councillor for festivities, Rocío Ortuño, at the next plenary session in December. “You can’t do worse in less time,” criticised the socialist leader, Carolina Gracia. “We are sure that if people in the municipality could vote, this proposal would pass with a large majority,” said Gracia, aware that the majority held by PP and Vox will defeat the proposal.

Gracia justified asking for Ortuño’s sacking because of her “failure” also criticising her for not assuming “the responsibility of organising the contract.”

“There are no excuses, it is unacceptable, in just over six months we have lost la Noche de las Ánimas (the Night of the Souls) and now Christmas, what will be next, the Medieval Market?”

Meanwhile, the Ciudadanos councillors have said that they will not attend the lighting up ceremony of the lights on December 15. This decision was unanimously agreed upon at the meeting of the municipal group as a gesture of protest “for the contempt shown by the municipal government of PP and Vox towards the thousands of Oriolanos who live in the districts,” they explained in a statement, in which they criticised the municipal government for not treating all of its residents equally “regardless of whether they live in the city centre, on the coast or in the districts.”

Cambiemos were also critical of the government saying that they consider it “unacceptable” that Ortuño ” has derided all the Oriolanos who do not enjoy Christmas”, in reference to the publication on her social network of a discourteous image, “a gesture that shows the lack of respect, irresponsibility and frivolity with which the councillor is treating the chaotic situation generated by her disastrous management,” they say.