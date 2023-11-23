



Five minors, between the ages of 15 and 17, have been arrested as alleged perpetrators of the gang rape of a minor under 15 years of age in Dolores.

According to Guardia Civil sources, the minors were arrested on Tuesday and on Wednesday they were placed at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office and have already been admitted to minor centres in Valencia, Castellón and Alicante.

The events occurred on the 10th in an open field near the Dolores sports centre, according to the victim’s complaint, and the investigation carried out by the Minor Women’s Team (EMUME) of the Alicante Guardia Civil, leading to the arrests.

Sources close to the investigation have indicated that the five minors have been arrested for an alleged crime of group sexual assault, and a mobile phone has been seized.

Those arrested are of Moroccan origin, although four of them have Spanish nationality, and two of them were part of the victim’s close circle.

The minor received psychological care and will be subject to constant monitoring by the social and health services, as stated by the subdelegate of the Government in Alicante, Carlos Sánchez, in an appearance before journalists on the occasion of the events of November 25, international day of the elimination of violence against women.