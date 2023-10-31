



The Valencia Consell has authorised its Ministry of Health to claim 926 million euros from central Government to compensate for the monies expended in health care to patients from other autonomous communities and foreigners.

The amount should have been paid through the Salary Guarantee Fund (FOGA), created to compensate for assistance to patients displaced from other communities, and the Cohesion Fund, which is the instrument by which the expenditure on foreigners is reclaimed.

As such the National Government owes the Valencian Community 843.3 million euros for the care of displaced people from other communities and 82.7 million for its assistance to foreign patients.

Due to its tourist nature, and the numbers of foreigners who choose to make their homes in the area, Comunitat Valenciana serves a much larger temporarily displaced population.

Although the FOGA was created in 2012, financial compensation for health care has been very limited, which represents a large economic burden to the community, which it is simply trying to reclaim.