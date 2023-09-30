



Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolón, is keen to speed up the projects that he promised in his electoral manifesto, one of which is the hydrotherapy centre that he wants to put in place in the salt flats. Travelling to Valencia last week for a meeting with the Environmental Secretary, Javier Sendra, he demanded that permits be put in place as quickly as possible.

The viability of the project currently depends on the Generalitat, as the facilities are located within the Natural Park. The planned uses include the restoration of the buildings for use as a museum, research on salt and the natural environment, as well as the rehabilitation of the old ponds to establish a bathing area with controlled access for the public.

He dais that the project is “fully respectful of the natural environment, which will also solve the problem of uncontrolled access to the park in order to bathe in the salt lagoon, an activity not permitted by current regulations and Management of the Natural Park.”