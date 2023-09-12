



A 53-year-old worker died on Monday at the Acciona headquarters in Ronda Ricardo Lafuente in Torrevieja. A father and son were installing solar panels on a corrugated board roof with plastic skylights when one of the workers fell on his head from a height of about four metres.

The work accident occurred around 9:30 a.m., when the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) was alerted, which mobilised a SAMU unit whose medical team tried to revive the injured man, but without response.

Sources consulted confirmed that the workers did not have a harness or other safety measures.