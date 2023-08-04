



The XXXVII edition of the Torrevieja Half Marathon and 5K road races will take place on Sunday, 25 February, 2024, starting at 9:30 a.m., Both races are again included in the national calendar of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation and will be held on an approved course.

Registration is now open and can be found on the website www.mediomaratontorrevieja.es.

Competitors may enter until 11.59 pm on Thursday, February 22, 2024 or until the number reaches 2,000 runners in the half marathon and 1,000 runners registered in the 5K test.

For more information and details we recommend consulting the competition regulations.

The race is being organised by the Torrevieja Athletics Club with the collaboration of Torrevieja’s Department of Sports.