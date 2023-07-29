



Following reports in early July by users of Cala La Mosca beach, next to Cala de las Estacas, of the ” deplorable state” of the sand, where spillage of unknown origin could be seen on a daily basis, a decision has been taken by the managing foundation of the tourist quality label, Adeac, to remove it’s ‘Blue Flag’ accreditation.

Three weeks ago, the beach was the subject of an inspection by the Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, and representatives of the Lomas and Cabo Roig Neighbourhood Association, following which the beach was then visited by Adeac inspectors on July 21.

The inspectors pointed out that there were deficiencies on the beach with regard to the lifeguard service which was missing elements of signage, as well as the presence of a bad-smelling puddle which could be seen on the beach, from the ravine to the seashore.

The inspectors contacted the mayor, Pepe Vegara, to inform him of the temporarily removal of the blue flag.

The Council now has a maximum period of 10 working days from notification of the inspectors findings (issued last Wednesday) to respond or, the Blue Flag will be permanently withdrawn for the 2023 season.

Regarding the remaining Orihuela beaches, the inspection was positive with minor issues of non-compliance, which the council is required to rectify. These included the lack of toilets, which have since been resolved, as well as a number of half-buried pipes that must be removed