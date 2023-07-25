



The IX edition of the “Musical Evening” held in the area of ​​”Los Picos”, owned by Solange Zilbermann, brought together more than 600 people, all anxious to see the performances of the Unión Musical Horadada, the Horadance Dance Club, Ritmo Brillante, Raquel Peña and Jesús Hernández.

Zilbermann gives up the gardens of her home every summer so that the Pilar de la Horadada City Council, in collaboration with the Alicante Provincial Council, can organise this summer and cultural event with a rich and varied musical content to the delight of the attendees.

The Councilor for Culture, Darío Quesada, said that the public “did not want to leave and demanded an encore of the musical program” which shows the success of the event. It was a night, he explained, “where the music gradually grew under the passion, talent and connection of all the performers during the evening.”

The authorities gave Solange a bouquet of flowers in gratitude for her cooperation.

Finally, the mayor, José María Pérez, closed the event highlighting “the success of the Unión Musical Horadada when it comes to fusing different styles that provides excellent entertainment for the attendees.”