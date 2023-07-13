



Keith O Connor, 32 years old, has not been seen since 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday 12th July.

He left home in Pau 26 (Entre Golf) Villamartin on foot.

He is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 5inches, with green eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white t shirt, and white Adidas trainers with black stripes.

An official denunicia has been done with police, so any information or sightings please contact the Guardia Civil on 062, or call the 112 emergency number if you don’t speak Spanish, or you can make contact with Dearbhla Power on Facebook, who has raised the alert.

Keith is likely to be in a vulnerable state however he would normally be approachable.