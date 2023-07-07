



The province of Alicante has added a further 85 Guardia Civil officers to the 2,897 that it currently employs during the summer months. All are newly appointed officers who are required to complete a year of training before being finally confirmed as agents.

The new policemen were presented last Thursday in the port of Alicante in a ceremony chaired by the delegate of the Government in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé.

The event was also attended by a French gendarme and a German policeman, who will spend the Summer with the Civil Guard in the municipalities of Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada. Operation Summer will last until August 31 and includes increased surveillance at strategic points for tourism such as stations, ports, hotels, beaches and campsites.

Pilar Bernabé, was accompanied by the subdelegate of the Government in Alicante, Carlos Sánchez, and the colonel of the Civil Guard, José Hernández Mosquera. He said that 21 of the 85 new civil guards are women, which represents 25% of the total and an increase over previous promotions.

The Ministry of the Interior has confirmed a total of 7,860 agents in the Valencian Community for Operation Summer, of which 3,602 are national police and 4,258 are civil guards. In the province of Alicante, the total number of police for the summer operation is 2,897, of which 1,614 are members of the Civil Guard and 1,283 of the National Police. According to Barnabas, ” it will be a record number thanks to the commitment to public safety.”