



The CCOO Union in the Torrevieja Health Department has denounced the coverage of the emergency service provided for in the holiday plan, for staff in all medical disciplines, during the summer months. They say that it is totally insufficient.

According to a statement from the union, at times there will be one professional guard and Auxiliary Nursing Care Technician (TCAE) less on each shift, and the number of medical and nursing staff will also decrease. CCOO does not understand that this can happen “at such a sensitive time, with the precedent of the previous summer in which there was absolute chaos with reduced staff and, in some cases, with patients waiting to be attended to for more than 24 hours.”

The union said that the influx of tourists will reach almost 400,000 people in the municipality of Torrevieja which has not been taken into account. To this figure we must also add the population increase in the rest of the towns that are served by the department.

These reductions influence the quality of care that patients receive, in addition to the fact that the medical staff themselves will be ‘run off their feet’, and unable to spend the time that they would want to with each patient.

CCOO demands that the number of professionals be rectified and increased, in order to attend to the public who will require attention in the emergency service this summer.