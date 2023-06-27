



It all started with a call from the daughter living in the Basque Country, as, with no contact for three days, she was worried about her mother.

The call was made on 21 May, and when a patrol from the Torrevieja Civil Guard went to the home of the woman, they met with neighbours, who confirmed the daughter’s story.

What the agents did see was a portable oxygen concentrator that they could observe through a window, and that would commonly be used by patients to help with their breathing.

They decided to force entry at which point they found the old woman unconscious and dehydrated, with bruises, having fallen out of her bed. The agents helped her to regain consciousness through stimuli and she was transferred to the Torrevieja University Hospital.

Two days later, the Civil Guard received a pleasant surprise when the daughter went to the barracks to thank the policemen who had made the intervention and to inform them that her mother had recovered.

In similar situations, especially where older people are involved, the Civil Guard recommends installing the Alertcops application on mobile phones, which, through the Guardian function, allows a family member or close friend to know the location of the older person at all times, in order to inform the Forces and State Security Corps in any case of need.