



Orihuela will go ahead on Thursday with it’s Gay Pride march despite the fears and concern that the coalition between PP and Vox has aroused, especially in the LGTBI and cultural circles, after learning that the Department of Equality-LGTBI will disappear with the Department of Culture passing into the hands of the far-right formation.

Nevertheless, the city will march for diversity this Thursday, starting at 8 p.m., with the parade “Proudly different. United in the fight”, on the occasion of LGTBIQ+ Pride, that will travel through the streets between the Ocarasa park and the Gabriel Miró roundabout , where the manifesto will be read by the Atrévete Orihuela association followed by a performance by DJ Arnicoco.

The town crier will be the journalist Pepe Ruiz, “an LGBT person from Orihuela, one of the first to marry his partner in the municipality, and the first trustee of the Oriol [last year] openly from the collective”.

Floats, music and percussion bands will take part and there will be entertainment during the march, as well as a performance by the Oriolan dance school Centro Acción. The march will also be attended by associations from Alicante, Torrevieja, Dolores and Murcia .

Doubts about this celebration arose after the government coalition and the creation of the Department of Family, a demand of the leader of Vox Orihuela, Manuel Mestre, who before the elections had stated that “he would transform the Department of Equality-LGTBI into Family”, in his opinion, “a broader and more inclusive concept.”

As such, the portfolio, held by María del Carmen Portual (Vox), will be in charge of establishing fiscal measures to support maternity and reconciliation, while Equality becomes part of Social Welfare, directed by Agustina Rodríguez (PP).