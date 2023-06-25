The above day was held at Vistabella Golf on the 22nd of June and was supported by some 74 players.
We played Texas Scramble on a very warm day and the course was in excellent condition.
Due to some Societies remaining on the old Handicap system we had 2 Divisions, WHS and NON WHS.
Firstly my thanks go to Bob Smith who worked tirelessly before and during the actual day. Also a big Thank you goes to Kathleen Rodgers who sat at hole 15 where we had the par 3 challenge and made some 345 Euros.
The Winners on the Day were.
WHS
Clarkes Bar 5, consisting of Tommy Clarke, Alan Shand, Charlie Rodgers and Nicky Dunne with a Score of Net 56.9.
NON WHS
Dannys bar 3, consisting of, Paul Rodgers, Brian Holmes, Alan Miller and Alan Small with a Net Score of 59.5
Thanks to everyone who supported the day and helped make the great sum of €1302.
Top Photo. WHS Winners:
Clarke Bar 5
Tommy Clarke
Alan Shand
Charlie Rodgers
Nicky Dunne
Bottom Photo. NON WHS Winners:
Danny’s Bar 3
Paul Rodgers
Brian Holmes
Alan Miller
Alan Small