



The above day was held at Vistabella Golf on the 22nd of June and was supported by some 74 players.

We played Texas Scramble on a very warm day and the course was in excellent condition.

Due to some Societies remaining on the old Handicap system we had 2 Divisions, WHS and NON WHS.

Firstly my thanks go to Bob Smith who worked tirelessly before and during the actual day. Also a big Thank you goes to Kathleen Rodgers who sat at hole 15 where we had the par 3 challenge and made some 345 Euros.

The Winners on the Day were.

WHS

Clarkes Bar 5, consisting of Tommy Clarke, Alan Shand, Charlie Rodgers and Nicky Dunne with a Score of Net 56.9.

NON WHS

Dannys bar 3, consisting of, Paul Rodgers, Brian Holmes, Alan Miller and Alan Small with a Net Score of 59.5

Thanks to everyone who supported the day and helped make the great sum of €1302.

Top Photo. WHS Winners:

Clarke Bar 5

Tommy Clarke

Alan Shand

Charlie Rodgers

Nicky Dunne

Bottom Photo. NON WHS Winners:

Danny’s Bar 3

Paul Rodgers

Brian Holmes

Alan Miller

Alan Small