GREAT EASTER WEEK IN MOJÁCAR

The tourist season is underway in Mojácar and Easter Week generated very high occupation figures, from Easter Friday to Easter Monday, with figures of 100% on the bank holidays. Global occupancy figures that have surpassed the best year recorded pre-pandemic in 2019.

Over these days the Mojácar Municipal Tourist Office dealt with 1,951 enquiries in person at its offices in the village and on the beach, to which must be added hundreds of phone calls and other indirect enquiries via social media, Google etc.

The markets of origin of the visitors, according to the records kept by the Mojácar Council Tourism department, were mainly national, those with the greatest volume of people being Madrid 23%, Valencia 14%, Andalucía 7.5% and Catalonia 7.3%. Despite this, the British market produced figures of 5.5%.

Clients staying in some of Mojácar’s establishments and who visited the office produced very similar figures, as 31% came from Madrid, 20% from the Valencian Community, 13% from Andalucía, 9% from Cataluña, 8.25% from the Basque Country, 7.22% from Castilla la Mancha, 6% from León and 3% from Murcia.

The total average stay was 5 days, and in the general calculation of those surveyed, the profile of visitors gave us figures of 44% family tourism, 41% couples, 6.9% seniors, 4.3% groups of friends, 2.6% young people and 1.3% singles.

Of those interviewed staying in Mojácar, 58% made their reservations online via the internet, 26.42% directly with the accommodation and 15.57% with their usual travel agency.

Also assessed has been accessing the Mojácar web portal looking for information, which increased in the 28 días prior to Easter by 75.4%, in 85% of cases using a mobile phone.

The greatest number of accesses to the QR audio guides installed in the old town was over Easter Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Visitors to Mojácar village were able to enjoy not only the beautiful and meaningful processions in an incomparable setting but also the fantastic beaches, where a rescue and lifeguard service was provided from the 1st to 9th of April on the main urban area beaches such as the Venta del Bancal beach (in front of Hotel Indalo), Lance Nuevo beach (in front of Pueblo Indalo) and Marina de la Torre beach.

Also being applied this year is the extension of the validity period for the exploitation of the seasonal services from 2nd to 9th April and from 1st May to 15th October on the Marina de la Torre, Descargador, Piedra Villazar, El Cantal, Lance Nuevo, Venta del Bancal, Las Ventanicas and Punta del Cantal beaches, which means that seasonal services (sunbeds, umbrellas, etc.) can be installed for their exploitation on the aforementioned beaches, which undoubtedly results in a higher quality offer for visitors and an improvement in the competitiveness of the destination.

This Easter on the beaches of Mojácar there was the first opening of modules on several. In addition, more than 75 metres of concrete walkways have been added, on top of those installed last year. These more resistant walkways are of a special totally accessible width, more efficient and therefore more sustainable.

Mojácar, recently declared Tourism Municipality of Andalucía, is pleased with this 2023 tourism campaign, when the good weather has accompanied the thousands of tourists who have enjoyed all of its heritage and natural offer, showing once again that it is a tourism reference point in Almería province, not only due to the very high occupancy rates on these dates in its hotels and apartments and the high average stay during these festivities, but also due to the thousands of visitors staying in other areas who come for the day to visit both the village’s old town, one of the prettiest in Spain, and to enjoy its excellent and varied gastronomic, commercial and leisure offer.

Mojácar has open at this time 47 tourism accommodation establishments (26 hotels and aparthotels, 11 hostels, 4 campsites and 6 rural houses), to which have to be added 1,454 properties registered for tourism purposes.