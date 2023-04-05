



The new health centre in Lo Pagán-Casa del Mar, San Pedro del Pinatar, will have six general medicine consultations compared to the current four, and expands the two nursing offices it currently has to five, and will have two Paediatric consultations, one more than at present.

The work has already been awarded to the company that will build the new clinic, which will involve an investment of three million euro, and which will begin work this month, replacing the current centre once complete.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, explained that “the new centre will offer better general conditions of habitability and comfort in addition to consultations, waiting rooms, and larger toilets and will be prepared for future expansions if necessary due to population increase or for the introduction of new features.

In this sense, he indicated that “an effort has been made by the regional government to maintain a privileged location, easily accessible and very close to the resident and seasonal population area.”

The demolition of the old ambulatory to create a parking area is also included in the project.

The Lo Pagán – Casa del Mar office belongs to the Basic Health Zone 40 – San Pedro del Pinatar, of the Health Area VIII of the Region of Murcia. The population assigned to this office is approximately 6,000 health cards, to which must be added the seasonal population of the summer months.

This basic health area has two primary health care facilities: the San Pedro del Pinatar health centre and the Lo Pagán-Casa del Mar clinic.