



Night-scented stock – known as Grecian stock or evening stock – is a hardy annual plant that brings a pretty delicacy and gorgeous fragrance to a garden!

Its white, lilac, or pink simple four-petalled flowers give off a strong sweet perfume in late evening, which makes them extremely attractive to night flying moths.

They can be cut for indoor flower displays and are edible, looking lovely added to salads.

It’s best to grow night scented stock from seed in full sun, but will also flower in dappled shade, however, perhaps not as prolifically.

The soil should be moist and well drained. Choose a sheltered spot, protected from strong winds that might blow it over, near areas where you can appreciate the fragrance that wafts in the evening.

Night-scented stock do not react well to being moved, so it is best to sow directly into the border or pot where you want it to grow.

It’s easy to grow from seed, sowing at intervals from late winter to mid-summer will give you a succession of flowers throughout the season.

Night scented stock needs little care, apart from regular watering in dry conditions, especially when at seedling stage.

No pruning is required. In the autumn simply remove the remains of the plants and place in your compost heap.

Slugs and snails may damage young plants, otherwise they are problem free.